Lancaster artist wins national competition, York County area residents celebrate wins

Each month, The Herald shares accomplishments from the York County region.

Here are the highlights:

Lancaster artist wins national sculpture competition

Bob Doster won first place for his sculpture titled “A Memorial” in the 33rd annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition on July 27 at Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, a release states.

The national competition is presented annually by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, the release states.

Doster’s winning piece pays homage to those who have lost their lives in shootings from 2014-2018, according to a description of the sculpture for the competition. The stainless steel sculpture depicts people connected and rising up to form the sculpture’s shape, photos show.

“Each Figure Represents a Lost Soul Rising to the Heavens,” the description reads.

Doster, a Lancaster native, is an award-winning artist who has been teaching for more than fifty years, a release states. Doster’s honors include Keeper of the Culture from the York Heritage and Cultural Commission, Hero of the Child from S.C. First Steps and Small Business of the Year by the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.

Doster’s work is featured in collections, galleries and museums worldwide, the release states. He owns Bob Doster’s Backstreet Studio.

Second place was awarded to New York resident Glenn Zweygardt for his work “Adam meets Eve,” according to the release. Third place went to Derek Chalfant of New York for “Back Home Again.”

S.C. funeral directors chosen to direct vet’s funeral at Arlington

Local funeral directors Danny R. Gibson, co-owner of Gibson-Moore Professional Mortuary Services, and W. Brown Cranford, Jr. of Legacy Planning and Solutions were chosen to direct a funeral earlier this year at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, according to a statement from Gibson.

The Gibson-Moore office is located in Pineville, N.C. and serves North and South Carolina clients. Cranford works out of his home covering North and South Carolina for Legacy Planning and Solutions, Gibson said.

The services were for Joshuah Sobataka, a veteran who died in 2014, Gibson said. Joshuah was originally buried at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Joshuah’s parents Scott and Jessica Sobataka recently moved after Scott, a CW3 (chief warrant officer 3) in the U.S. Army, was appointed to the funeral honors detail at Arlington, Gibson said.

“That’s when he and Jessica began planning to have their son moved closer to their new home,” Gibson said in the statement.

Jason Simmons of Legacy planning and Solutions, a friend of the Sobataka family, handled the transfer, Gibson said. Gibson and Cranford directed the services at Arlington.

Fort Mill transportation employees earn state titles

Fort Mill school district’s Jeff Marr was named the South Carolina Bus Mechanic of the Year, according to the district. Frances Cook was named the S.C. Bus Driver of the Year.

“We are so thankful for their hard work and appreciate their dedication,” reads a statement from the district.

Rock Hill businessman earns ACA International honor

Niel Welborn, vice president of marketing at Todd, Bremer and Lawson Inc., in Rock Hill, received the International Fellowship of Certified Collection Executives designation from ACA International, a release states.

ACA International is a membership organization of credit and collection professionals representing the accounts receivable management industry, according to the release.

The award recognizes ACA International members who have contributed to their industry and the public through leadership and community involvement, the release states.

“This highly-coveted honor would not be possible without the support of our clients and the entire team at Todd, Bremer and Lawson, Inc.,” Welborn said in a prepared statement. “The hours I have spent volunteering on behalf of the third-party collection agency industry has facilitated my personal and professional growth in addition to providing Todd, Bremer and Lawson, Inc. a seat at the table.”

Sorority donates to Rock Hill’s Clinton College

Clinton College, a historically black college in Rock Hill, recently received a $769 donation from the Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a release from the college states.

The sorority is one of the oldest black Greek-letter sororities in the U.S., according to Clinton. The alumnae chapter has served York County since 1958, the release states.

York Technical College receives $200K grant

The York Technical College Foundation received a $200,000 grant from the Charles A. Cannon Charitable Trust, a release states. The trust was named for the president of the Cannon Mills Company.

The grant, awarded earlier this month, will cover repairs to two buildings on the college’s Rock Hill campus, according to the school. Roof repairs will be done on the Baxter M. Hood Center and the Science and Technology Building.

The Baxter Center houses the college’s library and tutoring center, the release states. The technology building is home to classrooms, science labs, the teleproduction program and ETV Carolinas.

“The funds from Cannon will help us to take care of a critical need that we have at the College,” Robby Brown, director of facilities management at York Tech, said in a prepared statement.

The upgrades are also funded through York Technical College’s capital maintenance funds, the release states. Construction is set to begin this month and be completed in December.

“These renovations and enhancements positively impact the success of our students and the mission of the College,” Melanie Jones, executive director of the York Technical College Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

