The oldest, largest antique auto show in the country stops in Rock Hill. Here’s where

If it looks like the traffic is a little older than normal this week, there’s a reason.

The oldest and largest antique auto tour in the country is in town. Headquartered in Rock Hill, it’s actually in several towns and cities throughout York, Lancaster, Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw and Union counties.

The Revival AAA Glidden Tour runs through Sept. 27. It features almost 140 vintage vehicles made prior to 1943. This year marks the 74th edition.

“Our commitment to ‘keep life moving’ for Carolinians is just one of the many reasons we are a proud sponsor of this tour and we look forward to sharing our love for timeless, classic automobiles with all of the passionate car enthusiasts traveling to Rock Hill for the event,” said Dave Parsons, president and CEO of AAA Carolinas.

The best opportunities to view the show are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the White Home in Rock Hill, and 2 p.m. Thursday in downtown Chester.

Food trucks will be on site for the Rock Hill event. The Chester gathering includes a police escort and parade past the elementary and high school, through Chester State Park and into the downtown area with public display starting at 2:30 p.m.

The original tour from 1904 to 1913 came about as a way to demonstrate the automobile as a reliable use of basic transportation. It encouraged safe roads, maps and road signs.

The oldest featured car in the tour is a 1908 Lozier from Canton, Ga. Participating cars and drivers come from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Utah and Canada.

“It has been great working with the Hornets Nest Region Antique Automobile Club of America to bring such a unique event to York County, and give locals the opportunity to check out some of the oldest cars in the country,” said Andy Clinton, vice president of sales with Visit York County.

Another featured vehicle will be an Anderson Automobile. The Anderson Motor Co. was founded by John Gary Anderson in Rock Hill back in 1915.

The tour is open to the public, free to view at various stops.

For more, visit visityorkcounty.com.