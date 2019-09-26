A Rock Hill man didn’t win the lottery. Then his ticket got a second chance.

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

Charles Tucker didn’t win the lottery. Then, on the same ticket, he did.

“Man, I couldn’t believe it,” Tucker told state lottery officials Thursday morning in Columbia.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, Tucker had a non-winning Monopoly Jackpot ticket entered in the lottery’s third of five Rolling Cash Jackpot drawings. More than four million entries were collected for the Sept. 24 drawing.

Tucker’s ticket won him $57,963.

He told lottery officials he came home from running errands to find his wife waiting with the news. She’d heard a voice message from the lottery, left while she was working in the yard.

The next rolling cash jackpot drawing comes Nov. 5. The final drawing in the promotion will be a $250,000 price with multiplier options to put it up to $2.5 million.

This week alone, the tri-county area has several lottery wins at $500 or more. Wins include a $10,000 Monopoly Jackpot, $2,700 Pick 4 and $2,000 Maximum Money in Rock Hill; a $2,750 Palmetto Cash 5 and $2,000 10s to Win in Clover; a $2,600 Pick 4 and $1,000 Color Me Rich in Fort Mill; two $2,000 Color Me Rich wins and a $1,000 Mega Millions in Chester and a $1,200 Palmetto Cash 5 in Richburg.