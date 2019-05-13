Second $2 million lottery win lands in tri-county area. Here’s which store sold it.

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

The tri-county area has another $2 million lottery win.

A ticket sold at SM Food Mart in Richburg matched the numbers for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Richburg ticket matched all five white ball numbers and because the buyer spent an extra dollar for the PowerPlay option, what would have been a $1 million doubled to $2 million.

The win isn’t the first of its kind in the area. In March, a Powerball ticket sold in Indian Land. It matched the white ball numbers with the PowerPlay too, good for $2 million. A Charlotte resident claimed that prize. Another Charlotte resident won $1 million on a second chance promotion with a lottery ticket bought in Fort Mill.

Through mid-April, more than 260 lottery winners in York, Lancaster and Chester counties brought in $500 or more each. Those wins combined for more than $5.25 million.

According to the education lottery, more than 13,600 players bought tickets for Saturday drawing that won $2 million in Richburg. Those wins range from $4 to $2 million. Not quite half of those winners paid the extra dollar to double the winnings. Players have 180 days from the drawing to claim prizes.

Odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $250 million.

For more, visit sceducationlottery.com.