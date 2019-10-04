Ready for a scare? Here are 5 spooky things to do in the York County area

SHARE COPY LINK

Looking for a scare with monsters, ghouls or ghosts this October? Here are five spooky things to do in the York County region:

Lanterns and Legends

The Fort Mill History Museum’s Lanterns and Legends walking tour is at 6:30, 7 and 7:45 p.m. select nights in October.

The downtown Fort Mill tour starts at Unity Cemetery, 303 Tom Hall St., and ends at the museum. Participants will learn the area’s history and hear local ghost stories. Tours last about one hour.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Space is limited for each tour.

Tours are recommended for ages 12 and older. Parking is available at Bank of America, 115 Tom Hall St.

For more information email info@fmhm.org or call 803-802-3646.

Chester County Jail ghost tours

The 1914 jail on McAliley Street in Chester may have more to it than its long history.

Residents can find out for themselves during ghost tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. One-hour tours start at 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26.

Tickets are $15. Tours are sponsored by the Chester County Historical Society. Tours are recommended for ages 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult; limited to two per adult.

All tour participants must sign a waiver and a code of conduct.

Winthrop ghost tours

Winthrop University’s ghost tours in Tillman Hall offer a look into campus legends and the school’s spookiest history.

Tours depart starting at 6 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance online. Proceeds support student scholarships.

The event is hosted by the Winthrop Student Alumni Council.

Blacksburg Fear Farm

Blacksburg’s Fear Farm Haunted House, 424 Ninety-Nine Island Road, challenges visitors to face creatures and tackle their fears.

Attractions include abandoned mine shaft tours, carnival games, food, an escape room, a putt-putt course and roaming characters. Guests also may enroll in a “demented clown school,” according to the event website.

The Fear Farm also brings a fear of darkness to life in Abyss, a maze of twist and turns void of light.

Fear Farm is open 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 2. On Halloween, Fear Farm is open 7-10 p.m.

General admission is $20. Guests can skip the line at certain attractions with $30 RIP passes. Ultimate VIP passes are $45 and include a RIP pass, a T-shirt, escape room pass and a putt-putt pass. Parking is free.

SCarowinds

At SCarowinds, the annual Halloween event at the Carowinds theme park, guests can walk through themed mazes and scare zones and interact with monsters.

Carowinds is on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Charlotte. The park becomes haunted with zombies, grave walkers and ghosts on select nights starting at 7 p.m.

Children can enjoy fall activities during the theme park’s Great Pumpkin Fest select days through Oct. 27.

For hours and more information, visit the Carowinds website.