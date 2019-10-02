Local

Commute traffic: Fort Mill U.S. 21 blocked, another closure during rush hour

Fort Mill, SC

Two of the busiest roads in York County were blocked Wednesday afternoon after a heavy equipment truck overturned and another crash was reported during the rush hour commute, police said.

U.S. 21 was closed between Coltharp Road and S.C. 160, Fort Mill Police Department officials said. The department sent out a Twitter social media message to warn drivers about delays.

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted and detoured around the crash, police and emergency officials said.

U.S. 21 is one of two highways in York County to get across the Catawba River from Charlotte to Rock Hill.

The second crash happened west of Fort Mill in York County at the intersection of S.C. 160 and Gold Hill Road around 5 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported the roadway was blocked as emergency crews worked the scene.

Check back for updates.

