Clover man charged with murder in July Rock Hill crash, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Clover man has been charged with murder in the death of a motorcyclist in a York County crash in July, according to police and jail records.

Joseph Anthony Rufo, 43, was booked on a murder charge at the York County jail around noon Tuesday.

Dedrick Strain, 25, of Lancaster was driving a motorcycle when he was killed in a July 3 crash south of Rock Hill on U.S. 21, troopers said at the time of the crash.

Both Strain, the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Rufo, driver of the 2014 Chevrolet SUV, were traveling south when the SUV attempted to change lanes, troopers said at the time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After a months-long investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol, Rufo was arrested Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK