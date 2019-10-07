Teen arrested following Sunday police chase in Chester, S.C. Other suspects sought

SHARE COPY LINK

A Rock Hill teen is jailed after he and two other men led law enforcement officers in Chester on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before a crash, deputies said.

The teen who was caught fled the crash scene and was arrested when he flagged down an officer in an unmarked car, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Xavier Larone Bethea, 18, of Rock Hill, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen gun, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of illegal narcotic drugs, according to police and jail records.

The chase started in the city of Chester Sunday around 2 a.m, after a hit and run, according to deputies and Chester Police Department officials. The pursuit ended more than three miles away when the vehicle being pursued crashed on U.S. 321, north of Chester, Dorsey said.

Chester Police Department patrol officers were on duty Sunday morning when they saw a hit and run at a convenience store on Pinckney Street, near downtown Chester, Dorsey said.

Police officers tried to make a traffic stop on the car but it fled outside the city limits, Dorsey said. Chester County deputies pursued the vehicle along U.S. 321 where the car crashed into a guardrail and then a tree near Charity Road, according to an incident report from the chase.

The suspects then fled on foot, Dorsey said. A K-9 dog team, along with local and state police, pursued the suspects into the woods. Dorsey said, The other two suspects who fled the scene have not been caught, according to police.

The car being chased, a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was found to have been reported stolen in Columbia, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. In the wrecked car, officers found a Taurus 9 millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen in the South Carolina city of Irmo in Lexington County, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Another pistol, a .357 Ruger, also was found in the crashed car, according to arrest warrants.

Officers found narcotic painkillers in the car that were seized, the report stated.

Bethea is being held at the Chester County jail without bond.

Check back for updates on this developing story.