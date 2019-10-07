Buy a lottery ticket in Rock Hill? Check it. It may be worth $300,000.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Rock Hill lottery ticket won someone $300,000 Saturday.

The South Carolina Education Lottery had two Palmetto Cash 5 top prize wins for the Oct. 5 drawing. One came from Palmetto Express of Lee County in Bishopville and the other from Corner Stop #112 at 3065 Lesslie Highway in Rock Hill.

Both tickets matched all five numbers — 1, 5, 22, 30, 36 — for $100,000. Both bought the “Power-Up” multiplier for an extra dollar. The Power-Up 3 made the big wins $300,000 each.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. They can find more information on sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $300,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in more than 1.6 million.