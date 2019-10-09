Water main break at Rock Hill plant leaves some in York County without water

A water main break in Fort Mill has caused an outage in the Whiteville Park area Lake Wylie Pilot photo

A countywide boil-water advisory has been issued and some people are without water service after a 24-inch water main broke Wednesday at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road, according to the city’s website.

The break has resulted in low water pressure for customers, which could result in contaminated water. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Rock Hill draws water from Lake Wylie and sells it to Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and York County. The county distributes it customers and private water providers, including Blue Granite Water Company in Lake Wylie.

Rock Hill is asking York County and municipal water customers, including City of Rock Hill customers, to reduce water use as much as possible. Crews are working to isolate the problem, the city said.

Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Winthrop University all sent out online or social media messages informing residents and customers of the break and asking them to reduce water use as much as possible.

Tega Cay said on its website that residents and customers should try not to use any water until further notice. The tanks in Tega Cay have water, but the town said the water could run out if customers don’t “drastically reduce usage immediately.”

Water update: Due to a 24” water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road (which supplies water to Fort Mill), Fort Mill customers, are asked to reduce water use while crews work to isolate the problem. The break has resulted in low water pressure or no water — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) October 9, 2019

How to Purify Bacteria Contaminated Water by Boiling:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.





Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.





Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.





Prepare food using water that has been boiled.





Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.





Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.





Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.