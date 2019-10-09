Rock Hill water main break prompts school closings Thursday

SHARE COPY LINK

Several York County schools have canceled classes Thursday due to a water main break Wednesday at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road.

The break prompted a countywide boil-water advisory amid low water pressure for customers, according to the city. The advisory is in effect indefinitely.

Some customers were without water service Wednesday. The break also closed Cherry Road for several blocks as inches-deep water filled much of the street.

City of Rock Hill leaders asked local districts to consider closing school Thursday due to the break.

Rock Hill, York and Fort Mill school districts are closed Thursday. All after school activities are canceled.

“Safety concerns around clean drinking water, hygiene, food services, and fire safety, as well as advisement by the City of Rock Hill, were taken into consideration in this decision,” reads a statement from the Rock Hill school district. “Safety remains a top priority for our students and staff. As conditions change we will continue to communicate with you.”

The water break affects potable drinking water and restroom facilities in schools, according to a statement from the Fort Mill school district. Fort Mill students will make up the missed day on Oct. 18.

York students will make up the day on Oct. 18, according to the district.

Clover school district leaders had not made an announcement regarding closing as of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

York Preparatory Academy, a public K-12 charter school in Rock Hill, is closed Thursday. The makeup date will be Nov. 1st, according to the school.

Riverwalk Academy, a K-9 public charter school in Rock Hill, is also closed Thursday.