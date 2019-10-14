A soccer complex, rare mussels. Quadraplex? What Lancaster County may build next.

SHARE COPY LINK

A new soccer complex, roads into a major apartment center and the addition of quadraplexes are what’s proposed in Lancaster County.

Here are the items county planners have on the table, all up for initial decisions when the planning commission meets Oct. 15:

▪ Lancaster County is pushing the ball forward on plans for a new soccer complex in Heath Springs. The county applied to rezone almost 13 acres off Boyd Faile Road, east of its intersection with Kershaw Camden Highway. Heath Springs officials also will review the project. The soccer complex site is surrounded by an industrial park.

Last year county voters approved a $19 million bond that included the Heath Springs and a Harrisburg Road soccer sites, adding to the Indian Land Recreation Center, renovations to the Barr Street Auditorium and construction at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.

▪ Red Ventures wants to change two road names leading into the SoBa@Redstone apartment complex. The secondary entrance east of Charlotte Highway would change from Vermeill Lane to Crimson Court. The main entrance, also east of the highway, would swap from Soba Court to Fast Lane.

The site allows for up to 260 apartments. Plans for the apartments show four, four-story buildings with amenity and garage buildings. It’s beside the main Red Ventures office complex.

▪ Two construction projects will have to pay for rare mussels. A Jenkins Drive office building and the Gateway Retail project are located in the Carolina Heelsplitter Overlay District. The projects have to pay for mitigation credits for their impact on the rare Heelsplitters.

The office building on Jenkins Drive will be 2,550 square feet at the intersection of Jenkins and U.S. 521.

The Gateway site is a proposed 20,000-square-foot commercial building at 9456 Lancaster Highway.

▪ The county will consider a rule change allowing triplex and quadraplex housing in more places. The county currently allows single-family homes, two-family homes and townhomes. On large properties along major roads, zoned for large business or mixed-use projects, apartments are allowed.

The change would allow for three-unit (triplex) and four-unit (quadraplex) residential development in smaller or more rural areas.

More than an acre east of McIlwain Road could be rezoned to allow handicap-accessible quadraplex apartments. The plan involves four, single-story units with shared walls. Typically that type of multi-family residence requires 25 or more acres on a major roadway.

The application for the property south of Lancaster, between McIlwain intersections at Ross Road and Evans Drive, lists the units as one-bedroom apartments.

▪ Another rule change would require sketch plans from developers asking for a major subdivision, or any property with more than 40,000 square feet of new construction. Yet another rule could make development agreements more common across all residential zoning districts. Development agreements are a way for the county to get concessions from developers, such as land for schools or public facilities or money for roads.