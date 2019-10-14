A popular York County store, a brewery, an event venue, new homes. Here’s the latest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

The latest round of York County plans involve a well-known outdoors store, a brewery, more homes and other moves.

Here’s the latest:

▪ An addition could be coming at or beside a popular outdoors store south of Rock Hill. Nichols Store is located at 1980 Mt. Holly Road. County planners met with property owners at 1970 Mt. Holly Road, part of the same property, on Sept. 19. They talked about permits needed for a site plan or addition. The 1970 Mt. Holly address is the outdoor area beside the main store, where customers can view trailers, stands and other items.

Nichols Store began in 1968 and has grown to include a large inventory of hunting, fishing and related items along with a grill area.

▪ Talks continue on a new brewery that may be on the way at 369 Hands Mill Highway. County planners talked about permits for a potential site and building on Sept. 5. Property representatives previously spoke with the county on the possible brewery Aug. 15.

The site is almost two acres between Hands Mill intersections at Winden and Green Valley roads. It’s just northwest of Rock Hill. County records show the current owner bought the site, just opposite Crystal Lakes Drive, on Sept. 18 for $570,000.

▪ Talks also continue on a new event venue on Garvin Road. County planners met with property representatives Sept. 19 to talk permitting. M&N Holdings LLC bought about 50 acres, just northwest of McConnells, on Sept. 4. The event venue site is almost 17 acres.

Back in January, plans for an event venue on Garvin Road included a site to host up to 250 people at a time and 100 events annually.

▪ The owners of almost 18 acres near Rock Hill want to rezone the property to allow 41 new homes. Century Communities would build 2,000-square-foot and bigger homes near where Old York Road and S.C. 274 meet, on Rustlewood Way. The site would have access from Rhyne Estates, which is under construction.

▪ The Colony at Handsmill is up for review. The new subdivision would be 25 townhomes on almost eight acres. It’s the second phase of a plan approved by the county in 2018. The site is off Liberty Hill Road and Pinnacle Way, just off Hands Mill Highway in the Lake Wylie area.

▪ A lakefront site on Crowders Creek could come up for rezoning. County planners heard a rezoning proposal Sept. 12 for 5333 Charlotte Highway. The site is surrounded by the almost 213-acre Walton South Carolina LLC property running from Crowders Creek west, almost to S.C. 557. Walton Development has a 449-home plan for that larger property known as Meriway Pointe.

The smaller site in discussion now, like the larger Meriway project, is zoned for residential use.

▪ A site plan and upfitting are in discussion for almost 12 acres of York County-owned property at 1725 Genthe Court. The site is off Park Place Road, a little closer to York than Rock Hill and south of S.C. 5. It’s where York County and business partners put a spec building that recently sold for a loss.

▪ The owner of 5363 Old York Road has a variance request in to allow for a real estate office. The less than one acre site has a vacant house on it now. It’s near where Old York intersects with Hands Mill Hwy.