Two teenagers killed in Charlotte in separate shootings over weekend, police say

Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teenagers were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte over the weekend, including a 19-year-old who was shot during a fight and a 16-year-old who was found dead on a street in north Charlotte, police said.

In the first incident, police found Deontray Love, 19, with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Snow Lane and Idlewild Road around 8 p.m. Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Love was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Love was involved in a fight with a group of people he knew at the Fast Mart on Lawyers Road. The argument continued onto Idlewild Road and Love was shot by one of the suspects, who all later fled, police said.

Police arrested Damion Lamont Baxter, 45, and charged him with murder.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the second incident, police found Fabrizio Alejandro Davalos, 16, with a gunshot wound on Linda Vista Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. The teenager, who had just left a house party in north Charlotte, was found lying in the street next to a running vehicle that was also shot into, police said.

Davalos was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one has been charged in Davalos’ death.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CMPD homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.