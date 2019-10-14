New plans for a 6-month closure of a major York County highway are in. Here’s when.

SHARE COPY LINK

The latest closings on a major Lake Wylie highway are fast approaching.

Pennies for Progress, the York County cent sales tax approved by voters every seven years to fund road projects, plans to widen Pole Branch Road. The $37.8 million project is under construction. It runs from Landing Pointe Drive on Mill Creek north to the North Carolina line.

On Oct. 21, the Pole Branch and Fewell Road intersection will close. The closure begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Fewell and S.C. 274 will be the detour routes with a temporary traffic signal at the intersection. The detour is a little more than three miles.

Using the same detour, the section of Pole Branch between Fewell and S.C. 274 will close to thru traffic starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 1. It is scheduled to re-open at 5 a.m. April 28.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is assisting York County with the roadwork. Blythe Development Co. is the contractor.

Several schedules for closing parts of Pole Branch to traffic have come and gone, delayed by weather or other construction holdups. The new schedule pushes the closure back 10 days from last month’s estimate.

SCDOT traffic data shows an average of 9,200 vehicles travel Pole Branch daily. Just south of the construction, roads handle more than 20,000 vehicles per day.