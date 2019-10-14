The new Fort Mill emergency department is almost ready. But first, it’s hiring.

SHARE COPY LINK

The new emergency department in Fort Mill opening next year needs nurses, technicians and therapists.

Piedmont Medical Center has two hiring events this week to fill positions at the planned facility on Gold Hill Road. Available positions include registered nurses, imaging technicians and respiratory therapists.

Both hiring sessions will be at the Heart Center Lobby at Piedmont’s main campus, 222 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. The first is 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, followed by 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Candidates can search job openings at jobs.tenethealth.com/piedmont. RSVP by emailing alex.broslawsky@tenethealth.com.

The more than 17,000-square-foot emergency room coming to 971 Gold Hill Road should open in early 2020. Piedmont touted the $15 million facility at a groundbreaking earlier this year with its ambulance substation, trauma bay, CT and X-ray, ultrasound and a dozen treatment rooms.

Piedmont CEO Mark Nosacka said at the February groundbreaking, the new freestanding emergency room is unlike any in the county and would mean critical minutes in the growing Fort Mill and Tega Cay areas.

“This dream of opening this emergency department is about, how do we initiate care where the people are?” he said.

The emergency room, in a former restaurant site, is different from the hospital Piedmont plans to build in Fort Mill. More than a decade of legal arguments from competing hospitals preceded a February decision where the Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled in favor of Piedmont building in Fort Mill.

Piedmont applied years ago for a $120 million, 100-bed hospital in Fort Mill. Even as Piedmont celebrated the court decision, some questioned if the years-old hospital plan would be big enough amid a doubled population in Fort Mill.

PMC main in Rock Hill is a 288-bed facility opened in 1983 offering emergency and specialized hospital care in York County.

