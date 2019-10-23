Local

Car overturned on Celanese Road in Rock Hill 3-vehicle wreck; traffic heavy near I-77

Rock Hill, SC

A crash on S.C. 161 Wednesday in York County with an overturned car during the morning commute backed up traffic near Interstate 77, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck around 8 a.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. One vehicle was overturned, but no serious injuries have been reported, Chavis said.

Highway 161, called Celanese Road inside the Rock Hill city limits, is west of I-77 Exit 82.

Emergency crews from the Rock Hill Police Department, city fire department, EMS and others were on scene.

The crash was at the intersection of Heather Square, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief. Two patients were treated, Simmons said.

Cleanup was continuing at 9 a.m. with road expected to re-open afterward.

