Wondering where to trick or treat in York County with rain coming? Try these options.

Wet weather forecast for Halloween night won’t stop all the festivities in York County.

Several inside options will give trick or treat characters places to get their candy fix. Others may brave the elements. Here are some places to try, but check back throughout the day, this list could grow:

▪ Boo Ha-Ha is on in downtown Rock Hill. The free public Halloween celebration is in its 36th year. Boo Ha-Ha runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fountain Park, with parts of Black and Saluda streets blocked off for the event. The nearby First Presbyterian Church gym will host trick or treating.

Boo Ha-Ha includes public safety vehicles and superheroes, including law enforcement and fire officials. It also includes a $1,000 costume contest. Five contest age groups run through age 12.

▪ Mall-O-Ween runs 4-6:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria. There are costume contests for up to age 12, at 6 p.m. at Center Court. Registration runs 4-5:45 p.m. Since the mall is an indoor venue, there’s no need to worry with rain.

▪ Earlier this week Fort Mill moved its Halloween party inside due to the forecast. Trick or treating runs 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex gym. It’s the same event typically held on Main Street, but this time it’s indoors. The event includes costume contests and a monster mash dance.

▪ Visit York County lists other options including trick or treating behind the Clover Police Department station 6-8 p.m. and Boo’s and Boats Trunk or Treat in Lake Wylie.

The Lake Wylie event is a partnership between Papa Doc’s Shore Club and the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce. The rain or shine event at Papa Doc’s runs 6-9 p.m. with trick or treating, games and face painting. Some events will be held inside due to the weather.

▪ Various churches, retirement facilities and businesses have their own events, many of them indoors.

As of mid-morning Thursday the National Weather Service forecast put the chance of rain at 80% in Rock Hill through the day and evening. Thunderstorms are likely, with a possibility some could become severe this evening.

Latest weather update from NWS:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold

front crossing the region from the west today. The thunderstorms will

strengthen and solidify into a line this afternoon, and some

thunderstorms along this line may become severe. pic.twitter.com/xq5hrYmjD3 — York County OEM (@YorkCountyOEM) October 31, 2019