‘Outstanding service’: Rock Hill school leaders extend superintendent’s contract

Bill Cook will continue leading Rock Hill schools through June 30, 2023.

The Rock Hill school board Monday unanimously approved extending Cook’s contract following his performance evaluation, a release from the district states.

“We are pleased with Dr. Cook’s first 16 months of outstanding service to our students, staff and community,” board chairman Helena Miller said in a prepared statement. “This year, highlights included a balanced budget, hiring and retention bonuses for staff, and the hiring of additional mental health counselors and School Security Officers for all of our schools.”

During Cook’s tenure, the Rock Hill school district has approved raising starting teacher pay to $40,000, passed a $1,000 bonus for certified staff and a $500 bonus for all support staff, hired private security officers for elementary schools and approved a $172.6 million budget that includes pay raises and additional mental heath counselors to serve the district, The Herald previously reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We recognize Dr. Cook as a strong advocate for all the students and staff in our district, fostering a mentality of One Team One Mission One Rock Hill. He has made strides towards building unity and a cohesive team in our district, and for that we say thank you,” Miller said in the statement. “We thank the Superintendent for a job well done and look forward to what is to come.”

Rock Hill schools serve more than 17,600 students, according to the district.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for their trust, commitment, feedback and support of the work we are doing in Rock Hill. I am fortunate to work with an amazing team of committed people who value students and the work we are doing together to make Rock Hill School District the best,” Cook said in a prepared statement.