What should Rock Hill schools offer in 2030? District seeks community feedback.

The Rock Hill school district is asking for feedback on what schools should look like and offer in 10 years.

Community members are asked to provide input on the district’s 10-year facilities master plan in a series of one-hour listen and learn sessions, according to the district.

The plan includes upgrades and renovations to school campuses and options for new buildings, according to the district.

“Over the past year, a team of district employees, business leaders, and parents have evaluated the condition of the district’s more than three million square feet of buildings, assessed structural deficiencies, and studied the requirements of the modern teaching and learning environment,” reads a statement from the district.

“The plan is designed to transform our school campuses into modern teaching and learning environments to positively impact teacher and student recruitment and retention while preparing students for successful futures,” reads the statement.

Upcoming sessions:

6 p.m Oct. 24 at Sullivan Middle School, 1825 Eden Terrace





6 p.m Nov. 5 at Freedom Temple Ministries, 215 E. Main Street

6 p.m Nov. 12 at City of Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road