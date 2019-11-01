Local

Work on a York County road widening near NC got bumped back again. Here’s the latest.

York County, SC

A Lake Wylie road closure will remain in place for another week, bumping back construction for a major road widening.

York County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working to widen Pole Branch Road. After a series of weather delays, portions of the road were closed for construction. A small part was to reopen by the end of October, but now it’ll be Nov. 11.

The plan is to have the Fewell Road intersection at Pole Branch closed until 5 p.m. Nov. 11. It’s been closed since Oct. 21. A detour using Pole Branch and S.C. 274 runs about three miles.

Pole Branch will then close through May 22, 2020. It’s roughly three-mile detour will use S.C. 274 and Fewell.

The project is funded through Pennies for Progress, the cent sales tax approved every seven years by York County voters since the first campaign in 1997.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  