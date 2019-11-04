Chester man in 4-car crash with injuries was DUI, had child with him, SC troopers say

A Chester County man has been charged with felony DUI and child endangerment after a four-vehicle crash Sunday night, troopers said.

Stephen Dale Shrum, 49, of Edgemoor, was arrested after the wreck on U.S. 21 between Fort Lawn and the York County line, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Shrum is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury after one of the people in the crash was seriously hurt, Miller said.

Ten people in four vehicles were involved in the collision that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Miller said. Shrum had a juvenile in his vehicle at the time of the crash, Miller said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The extent of the injuries to all the people in the crash has not been released, Miller said.

Shrum was traveling south on U.S. 21 in a 2006 truck when he attempted to pass two other vehicles that also were traveling south, Miller said. Shrum struck the vehicle directly in front of him, Miller said.

A sedan traveling north on U.S. 21 then hit one of the vehicles that Shrum was attempting to pass, Miller said.

The crash site is near the Catawba River in eastern Chester County.

Under South Carolina driving laws, great bodily injury is defined as creating a “substantial risk of death or which causes serious, permanent disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ.”

A conviction for felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury carries a minimum of one year in prison or up to 15 years under South Carolina law. A conviction for child endangerment can add as much as half the sentence of the DUI, state law shows.

The crash remains under investigation, Miller said.

Shrum remains in the Chester County Detention Center without bond, jail records show.