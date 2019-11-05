21 precincts reported, unofficial leaders emerging in York municipal elections

Voters cast ballots Tuesday at Unity Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Twenty-one of the 32 precincts had been reported late Tuesday in York County municipal elections, and unofficial results showed early leaders.

Voter turnout appeared to be light. Out of more than 33,000 registered voters, about 4,000 ballots had been cast.

To see the unofficial results go to the York County voter registration and elections website.

Check back for updates in this developing story.

Town of Fort Mill

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage was ahead of newcomer Bret McNabb, who made news as one of several parents who oppose the construction of a new gas station near Doby’s Bridge Elementary School.

Incumbent Chris Moody was leading challenger Marc DeJesus for Ward 4. Incumbent Ronnie Helms ran unopposed for Ward 2.

Incumbent Lisa Cook was ahead of two challengers for the at-large council seat. She ran against former York County Council chair Mike Short and newcomer Rick Hayes.

With the at-large seat featuring three candidates, a runoff is possible, which would take place in two weeks. A candidate has to win a majority, so half or fewer votes in that race would lead to a runoff.

City of Tega Cay

Five candidates ran for two Tega Cay council seats.

Incumbents Gus Matchunis and Ryan Richard were ahead of newcomers Walt Krasinski, Carmen Wells and Tammy Lacher.

Town of Clover

Clover Mayor Greg Holmes ran unopposed.

Nine candidates ran to fill six town council seats.

Incumbents Wes Spurrier, Chris Farris and Teresa Hurst, and newcomers Keon Barber, Martha Bratton and Amy Nivens were leading challengers Ashley Pannell, Scott Shuler and Raymond Bayly.

Incumbents Todd Blanton and Debbie Pee Wee Williams withdrew from the race.

City of York

The unofficial results showed council member Mike Fuesser leading Mayor Eddie Lee.

Marion Ramsey was ahead of Ben Jones and Marvin Long for the Dist. 3 seat.

Stephanie Jarrett ran unopposed to take Fuesser’s former seat in Dist. 4, and incumbent Edward Brown ran again, and was unopposed, in Dist. 2.

Uncontested races

Hickory Grove had Larry Earl running for mayor and Ollie Bankhead, Kyle Wyatt, Harry Good and Kevin Faulkner running for town council.

In McConnells, Agnes Love ran for mayor. Bill Nance, John Nelson, Bill Covington and Liz Christenberry ran for town council.

Smyrna had Chris Faulkner running for mayor with Amy Myott, Robert Jackson, Robert Faulkner and Robert Faulkner, Jr. running for town council.

In Sharon, Beverly Blair ran for mayor, and Herschel Brown Jr., Jerry Bradham, Thomas Childers and Bob Barnette ran for town council.

Rock Hill

Rock Hill held its municipal election last month. Newcomer Derrick Lindsay won the Ward 1 seat. Incumbents Kathy Pender and Kevin Sutton respectively won Ward 2 and 3 city council seats.