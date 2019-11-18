Food drives to fun runs: Thanksgiving events kick off soon in York County

It’s the time of year for turkey themed fun and charitable giveaways.

Here’s a list of local events and free food opportunities in the York County region:

There are multiple Thanksgiving parades planned for the York County and Charlotte regions.

Multiple food pantries and soup kitchens provide free meals throughout the year, including the Fort Mill Care Center, the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, Bethel United Methodist Church’s soup kitchen and the HOPE House in Rock Hill, the Clover Area Assistance Center, P.A.T.H. (People Attempting to Help) in York and the Chester Mission Station. HOPE (Helping Other People Effectively) and the Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen serve Lancaster County.

Rock Hill Gobble Wobble

Rock Hill’s ninth annual Gobble Wobble Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Legal Remedy Brewing, 129 Oakland Ave.

The run is hosted by the Junior Welfare League of York County. Participants can register for 5K and 8K races. Youth races are also available. Prices vary.

The goal of the run is to raise $65,000 for the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation’s Back the Pack Program and Project Hope, according to the event site.

Back the Pack provides a bag of food to students in need. Project Hope helps families with medication, utility payments and food, according to the programs’ websites.

For more information, call 864-993-8502.

York Turkey Run

York’s tenth annual Running of the Turkeys through downtown starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Pre-registration online ends Nov. 24. Registration is also available at the event.

The turkey run is hosted by First Presbyterian and Trinity United Methodist Churches, according to the event website. The run will start on the corner of Liberty and Roosevelt Streets near the Trinity parking lot.

Adults 19 and older can sign up for a 5K run/walk for $30 and a youth run is available for $25. For $5, residents can join the Golf Cart Gobble, a parade of holiday-decorated golf carts, tractors and 4-wheelers.

Participants are asked to bring non-perishable items to donate. The turkey run supports People Attempting to Help, or PATH, and the Wesley United Methodist’s Grace and Mercy Soup Kitchen.

“With partner grocery stores buying less food and therefore donating less, PATH’s inventory is at an all time low, while its client base continues to grow,” reads the event website.

Baxter Turkey Trot

Baxter Village’s annual Turkey Trot in Fort Mill starts at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Residents can choose from a three-mile trail run, a three-mile road run/walk or a 1-mile family fun run. Registration is online.

The event starts at Baxter Village Hall, 3387 Richards Crossing. Packets can be picked up at Fleet Feet Sports, 1750 Highway 160 West from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Participants are asked to bring donated items for local senior shelters instead of paying a registration free, according to the event website. Items needed include toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, canned foods, scarves, blankets and socks.

Donations should be dropped off at Fleet Feet on Nov. 27 or at Baxter Village Hall on Nov. 28.

Feed the Hungry food drive

Feed the Hungry, an organization based in York County that provides food to people in need, is celebrating 50 years.

Volunteers are preparing for the biggest annual Feed the Hungry meal drive on Thanksgiving, said Donna Jackson, spokesperson for the program.

Last year, more than 5,000 meals were delivered to people in York County and the greater Charlotte metro area, according to the organization. Jackson said volunteers start delivering meals at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Feed the Hungry is in need of meal-related donations and volunteers, said Rev. Ronal King, founder of Christians Feed the Hungry Ministries.

“Our donations are way down,” King said.

For more information on volunteering or donating, visit illuminechurch.com/feed-the-hungry. Residents can also call 803-810-9398 or 803-487-9908 or e-mail illuminechurch@gmail.com.