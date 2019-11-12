Chester pipe break: Schools to reopen, boil advisory remains. Here’s what to know.

Chester County schools will reopen Wednesday following a water pipe break that prompted schools to close Tuesday.

After-school activities will follow their normal schedule.

Chester County students are asked to bring a bottle of water and hand sanitizer to school Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Schools will have supplies on hand and are following Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.

School restrooms will be open, according to the district.

The break happened near Fort Lawn late Monday after a tapping valve broke, said Fred Castles, executive director of the Chester Metropolitan District, which provides water service county-wide.

A 30-inch water line cracked, officials said Tuesday.

Additional repairs are needed and will be underway Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan District.

“A small portion of Fort Lawn residents along SC Hwy 9, between US 21 and the Catawba River, may experience loss of water service for a few hours during the repair,” reads a statement sent Tuesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory remains in place for Chester County residents, according to the Chester Metropolitan District.

Line flushing and sampling is planned for Thursday, officials say.

“CMD expects to lift the ongoing Boil Water Notice once we receive passing bacteriological results,” reads the statement.

The boil water advisory does not apply to residents or businesses on well water, officials say.

Commercial customers, such as schools and municipal offices, may use the water but should not use drinking water fountains, according to the Metropolitan District. Residents may wash their hands after using the restroom if they follow with hand sanitizer.

Residents should boil any water used for drinking, cooking or washing hands for food preparation, according to the water district.

“Chester County remains on a boil water advisory, and precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” reads the statement. “All district-wide drinking fountains will be closed and covered. Food services will follow boil water protocols as provided by DHEC for any water used in food preparation.”

Residents should visit www.facebook.com/chestermetropolitandistrict or call (803) 385-5123 for updates.

Steps to take under a boil water advisory:

Use bottled or boiled water for pets.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

Bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before use.

Do no use water from any appliance connected to the water line, including ice from a refrigerator.

Use boiled or bottled water to brush your teeth.

The water may be used for showering and bathing, but do not swallow any water.

Dishwashers may be used if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

It is safe to wash laundry.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

This is the second pipe break in the region in a month. A water main break in October affected water serve for more than 100,000 customers in York County.