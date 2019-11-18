Boil water advisory lifted one week after Chester County pipe break

Chester County residents can safely use their water following a pipe break a week ago.

The Nov. 11 pipe break prompted a boil water notice, closing schools in Chester County on Tuesday. Schools reopened Nov. 13 after initial repairs were made to the pipe, The Herald previously reported.

The break happened near Fort Lawn after a tapping valve broke, Fred Castles, executive director of the Chester Metropolitan District, said last week.

A 30-inch water line cracked, officials said.

Additional repairs were required, extending the boil water notice, according to the Metropolitan District, which provides water service county-wide.

The notice was lifted early Monday.

“Chester Metropolitan District has completed its second round of system-wide bacteriological sampling. All samples have indicated no presence of bacteria in the drinking water and are considered ‘passing,’” a statement from the district said.

Residents may now use their water for cooking and drinking, according to the district.

Some residents may continue to see discolored water, according to the district. Residents should flush their faucets before resuming regular water use and discard ice made before 8 a.m. Monday.