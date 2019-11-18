That new Fort Mill trash and recycling center has an opening date. It’s almost here.

A long-awaited trash and recycling collection site in Fort Mill has an opening date.

The new Fort Mill East collection center at 2085 Fort Mill Parkway will open at 7 a.m. Dec. 2. The temporary site at 1390 Hensley Road will remain open through Nov. 30.

The new site will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, Sundays and holidays. It will take the same trash and recycling items accepted at all 16 York County collection centers.

The nearby, temporary site on Hensley Road didn’t take the full list of items the new location will, said Trish Startup, county spokesperson.

“The temporary site accepted limited materials; whereas, this site will accept the same materials accepted at all the 16 York County Collection and Recycling Centers,” Startup said.

Mon, Dec. 2, 7am, newly constructed Fort Mill East Collection & Recycling Center will open. Center is located at 2085 Fort Mill Parkway, Fort Mill. Last day of operation for East temporary site, 1390 Hensley Road, is Sat, Nov. 30.

The new site will be one of only three York County collection sites east of I-77. The other two are in Rock Hill. The only other site in the Fort Mill area is one at Baxter.

The temporary site has been in place for two years. It was needed when the lease ran out on the long-time site at 964 Tom Hall St., across from the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex. Property owners at the Tom Hall site declined to renew the lease due to redevelopment plans for a new medical facility, alerting the county in November 2016.

The Tom Hall site stayed open past deadlines to close it to allow the county time to set up a temporary site. County leaders had talked about a need for additional collection sites in the Fort Mill area due to so much growth there, prior to learning they’d have to replace one.

County officials expressed frustration multiple times since in how long it’s taken to get the new site up and going.

The new site will feature something the former Tom Hall site and the current temporary site haven’t, a defined traffic pattern.

“For the safety of York County residents and employees, visitors are asked to be cautious and follow the signs and arrows located throughout the site,” Startup said.

Residents in municipal limits of Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Rock Hill and elsewhere have pickup service for trash and, to varying degrees, recycling service. For residents in unincorporated areas the main option is to haul trash and recyclables to the nearest convenience center. Otherwise those residents would have to pay for private pickup service.