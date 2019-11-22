Local

Here’s when Main Street is closing in Fort Mill, and how to get around it.

Fort Mill

That Sunday afternoon drive through Fort Mill may need to be a little more circuitous.

Part of Main Street will be closed Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will be painting crosswalks. The town put a message out Friday morning on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

The closure impacts the section of Main Street from Confederate Street to Tom Hall Street. Detours options include Clebourne to North White streets on the north side of Main, or Tom Hall to Monroe White to Academy streets on the south side.

