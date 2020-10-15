‘Incredible success’: An Indian Land headquarters is set to roughly double in size.

Fort Mill-based Unique Loom is expanding to Indian Land, creating 245 new jobs over the next four years. It will also move another 90 positions from Fort Mill.

An Indian Land business plans to hit the ground running with an $18.4 million expansion of almost 250,000 square feet of space.

Unique Loom is at 793 Fort Mill Highway in Indian Land. The global online retailer of area rugs and home decor started in 2000. Indoor and outdoor rugs and other floor coverings are its speciality.

According to releases from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office and the state department of commerce, the company will nearly double its size with construction of more than 234,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space.

Unique USA CEO Johnny Nassri in said in the release that the move will help with company logistics and enhance customer service.

“The Nassri family is truly appreciative of the incredible support we received from Lancaster County and South Carolina when we opened the facility three years ago and their ongoing commitment to us,” Nassri said. “As an existing business, it shows we made the right choice to locate in this exceptional community.”

The information doesn’t state how many new jobs the expansion will bring, but encourages would-be employees to find more information on the company career webpage linked to the main page at uniqueloom.com. That site now shows 28 openings now, most of them in the Fort Mill or Chester areas.

Expansion should be complete by May 2021.

“We celebrate another big win as Unique Loom has decided to grow its footprint in Lancaster County,” state commerce secretary Bobby Hitt said in the release. “The $18.4 million investment will have a major impact on the local community and the state of South Carolina.”

The announcement came Thursday, the same day the state department of employment and workforce released weekly data on unemployment claim filing. Claims spike dramatically this spring as COVID-19 shut down or stalled many businesses. Claims are back down since, but still higher than pre-pandemic.

For the week ending Oct. 10, Lancaster County had 73 initial unemployment claims compared to 181 in York County and 38 in Chester County.

“Unique Loom’s decision to invest $18.4 million in Lancaster County is a huge win for South Carolina,” McMaster said in the release. “We are excited to watch them expand their operations, and we look forward to seeing them succeed and grow here for many years to come.”

Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper said the move speaks to an overall business climate in Lancaster County.

“The close proximity to several interstates makes us ideally suited to meet the logistics needs of industry,” he said. “This major expansion is a strong testimonial to Lancaster County’s outstanding business climate.”

Jamie Gilbert, county economic development director, said it’s another example of big dreams turned reality.

“When they arrived in 2017, Unique Loom had an aggressive plan to grow their operation,” Gilbert said. “They purchased the building within the first year and are now significantly adding to it. We are thrilled to see their incredible success.”