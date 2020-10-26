Baby’s death under investigation in Chester, officials say

Chester and South Carolina police are investigating a baby’s death, officials said.

The 4-month-old infant died Friday in a Pinckney Street home in Chester, Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams said.

“We are looking for answers concerning this child as we would in any child death,” Williams said.

No charges have been filed. The case is considered a death investigation, officials said.

Williams said because a child under age 17 died, Chester police notified the State Law Enforcement Division.

The SLED child fatality unit, under South Carolina law, investigates all child deaths that are unexplained or unexpected, said Tommy Crosby, SLED spokesman. SLED agents are working with Chester police and other officials in the probe, Crosby said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said an autopsy was done Monday and the case is being reviewed by a South Carolina pathologist.

No other information has been released.