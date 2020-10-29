Trick-or-treating isn’t completely canceled in Chester due to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has threatened Halloween in the city of Chester, but the holiday isn’t dead yet.

The city council last month banned trick-or-treating on Halloween because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Chester police officers will hand out bags of candy at a drive-thru trick-or-treating event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cadz Street Backlot in Chester. Children up to age 13 can attend.

Masks are required, said Cpl. Randall Marsh, spokesman for the Chester Police Department.

“We wanted to make sure that the community and the kids had some type of event to celebrate Halloween,” Marsh said. “The kids have been through a lot this year.”

Council canceled trick-or-treating because of possible risks spreading the virus if people don’t social distance, Councilwoman Annie Reid told the Herald Wednesday.

“We just can’t condone it,” she said.

There will be no fines for violators but the ban will be enforced, Marsh said.

Other Halloween celebrations

Surrounding counties will have trick-or-treating events of their own.

York County will open the new Field Day Park in Lake Wylie on Halloween. The sports complex at 1101 Field Day Lane, in the Paddlers Cove subdivision, will have its grand opening 9-11 a.m. with trick or treating from 1-3 p.m.

Rock Hill’s 37th annual Boo HaHa downtown is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Park with drive-thru trick or treating. Vehicles will enter from Oakland Avenue. Children are encouraged to dress in costume. All guests should remain in their vehicles.

The city of York parks and recreation department will host a drive-thru trunk or treat 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the recreation complex, 74 4th St. in York. All guests will be required to stay in vehicles.

Boo Fun Fest in Lancaster drive-thru is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster County School District parking lot.

Lowe’s home improvement stores also are offering trick-or-treating from 6-7 p.m. Thursday with curbside, drive-thru at all stores to get candy and a small pumpkin. Families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot.