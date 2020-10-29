Rock Hill Herald Logo
Thousands lose power, trees down as Zeta brings heavy wind and rain to York County

Tree down in York on Congress Street because of strong winds Thursday.
York, SC

Roads were blocked by downed trees and thousands of people lost power as powerful winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta lashed the York County area.

About 3,000 customers in the city of Rock Hill lost power around 9:30 a.m. after trees fell on lines, said Katie Quinn, city spokeswoman.

Debris has been reported in some roads and some traffic lights are out, Quinn said.

Part of Congress Street in York, north of downtown between Madison and Kings Mountain streets, was blocked after a tree fell, York Police Department officials said.

Another tree was reported to be in the road on U.S. 321, south of York near Plaxco Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

More than 700 customers in York, Chester and Lancaster counties were reported to be without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

York County is under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. Winds gusts of 40 mph or more are expected.

York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said as of 9 a.m., trees were down and some power affected but no other damage had been reported.

Schools in Fort Mill, York, Clover and Chester were closed because of high winds.

This is a developing story.

