24 hours after Zeta storms in, around 900 in York and Chester still without power

About 900 Duke Energy customers in York and Chester counties remained without power Friday, 24 hours after service was lost after trees were felled by winds from Tropical Storm Zeta.

About 600 of those customers are in the Spring Lake neighborhood, west of downtown York, said Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier.

The area where the extensive damage happened is hard to access, Mosier said.

In rural Chester County, about 200 customers remain without power, he said.

It remains unclear when repairs will be completed.

Duke crews are working in both York and Chester counties to restore power to those remaining customers without service, Mosier said.

Another 100-plus customers between York and Rock Hill are still without power in isolated areas, according to Duke’s outage map.

More than 6,000 Duke customers lost power Thursday in both counties, the company said.

About 40 Rock Hill Utilities customers remain without power Friday after more than 3,000 outages Thursday, the city’s outage map showed. York Electric Cooperative had only one outage remaining Friday after more than 1,000 customers had service interrupted Thursday.

This is a developing story.

