If you bought a Powerball ticket in Rock Hill, check it. One is a near perfect match.

A five-figure payout awaits someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Rock Hill.

A ticket bought at the MR Express LLC store on Nations Ford Road matched enough numbers from Saturday’s drawing to win $50,000. Numbers for the Oct. 31 drawing are 2,6,40,42 and 55. The Powerball number is 24.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 9,700 South Carolina players bought tickets that won from $4 to $50,000. More than 4,700 of those winners bought the PowerPlay option to multiply winnings by three.

Odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball number, as happened for the Rock Hill ticket, are 1 in more than 913,000.

Players have 180 days to claim a winning ticket. For more information, visit sceducationlottery.com.

