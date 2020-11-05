York County recycling changes yet again due to COVID. Here’s what they’ll take now

York County mixed recycling is back, again.

Residential recycling programs will be served now in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and Clover. Service had been suspended due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

A notice from the county on Thursday said, effective immediately, the York County Material Recovery Facility resumes full operations.

“All mixed recycling from the 16 Collection & Recycling Centers; as well as, York County MRF Customers will now be processed and prepared for shipment to market,” it reads.

The county continued to collect sorted recycling at its 16 centers in unincorporated areas. Municipal programs typically have a bin of mixed items for recycling. About 20 employees at the county facility have to work in close proximity to separate the items.

In March the county stopped mixed recycling due to COVID-19. Service resumed in June. In October, service stopped again due to the same social distancing concerns.

County municipalities have information on their own services. Tega Cay officials posted Thursday mixed recycling will now be accepted in that city.