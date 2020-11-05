Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

York County recycling changes yet again due to COVID. Here’s what they’ll take now

York County

York County mixed recycling is back, again.

Residential recycling programs will be served now in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and Clover. Service had been suspended due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

A notice from the county on Thursday said, effective immediately, the York County Material Recovery Facility resumes full operations.

“All mixed recycling from the 16 Collection & Recycling Centers; as well as, York County MRF Customers will now be processed and prepared for shipment to market,” it reads.

The county continued to collect sorted recycling at its 16 centers in unincorporated areas. Municipal programs typically have a bin of mixed items for recycling. About 20 employees at the county facility have to work in close proximity to separate the items.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In March the county stopped mixed recycling due to COVID-19. Service resumed in June. In October, service stopped again due to the same social distancing concerns.

County municipalities have information on their own services. Tega Cay officials posted Thursday mixed recycling will now be accepted in that city.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service