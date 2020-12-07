The holidays are coming. Here are 4 ways to give back in York and Chester counties.

Volunteer agencies in the tri-county area are in gear for the holidays.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the coordinator for one agency told The Herald “need is greater than ever.”

As Christmas, Hannukah and the new year approach, organizations are collecting toys and donations, and preparing to provide Christmas meals.

You can help.

Here are some ways you can volunteer or make donations in York and Chester counties.

The Herald also is urging readers to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund.

WRHI’s Toys For Happiness

WRHI’s Toys for Happiness drive has kicked off.

Toys for Happiness brings Christmas gifts to families in York County who could not otherwise afford them. Each year, the organization verifies income for applications and ensures that they are helping families in genuine need. (Applications have closed for this year.)

“We know that children are looking forward to this kind of year, and looking forward to Santa,” Moe Bell, warehouse coordinator for the project, said.

The organization is still looking for volunteers and toy donations, Bell said. Volunteers can sign up through WHRI’s website to help with organizing toys and deliveries.

Toy donations are still needed as well. The organization focuses on gifts for children up to 14 years old. Toys for Happiness is most in need of gifts for girls and boys aged 7 to 11 at this time, Bell said. They are also looking for more arts and crafts gifts.

Drop-off sites are listed on WHRI’s website. You can also volunteer to set up a drop-off site.

“When you’re a kid, you don’t know times are hard, you just know it’s Christmas,” Belle said.

Chester County School District

The Chester County School District is collecting new toys and books for children of all ages.

The gifts will be collected and distributed to families in need throughout Chester County.

“Any opportunity to brighten a child’s life, especially during this time of year, is one that we will take,” said CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Antwon Sutton. “This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart, and I hope the residents of Chester County feel the same way.”

Gift donations may also be ordered online and sent to the Chester County School District Office at 509 District Office Drive, Chester, SC 29706. Packages should be labeled “ATTN: Chester County Schools Holiday Toy Drive.”

Gifts can also be donated in person at the district office.

Public Information Officer Chris Christoff said that gift cards and monetary donations are accepted as well.

Marine Toys For Tots

Marine Toys for Tots’ annual toy drive is here. The organization, created by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to families in need.

Through the organization’s website, people can sign up to donate toys, volunteer or set up a drop-off site. Drop-off sites are also listed on the website.

Families who want to receive toys can apply through the website as well.

Applications will close on Dec. 11.

“The mission is to make sure that every child in need receives a Christmas. That’s our goal,” said Coordinating Officer Jeff Tanguay. “And we do that with a lot of help from the community.”

Clover Open-Air Flea Market

The Clover Open-Air Flea Market is preparing to distribute free Christmas dinners. Non-refrigerated food can be donated the day before Christmas, Dec. 24. Refrigerated food can be donated on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Donations will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. Christmas day.

Volunteers can call 704-214-2606 to sign up.

Volunteers will report to the Flea Market at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru event; volunteers can help to keep the line moving and pass out plates.

“The way everyone can help right now is getting the word out,” said owner David Bowles.

If you would like a meal delivered, please call 704-214-2605.