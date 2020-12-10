Rock Hill school ‘standard-bearer‘ named SC Elementary School Principal of the Year

Standing in front of cameras in an outdoor space at Oakdale Elementary School, Denise Khaalid was cut off.

She was answering a question — a variation of “How do you feel right now?” or “Are you surprised?” — when the voice of Rock Hill Superintendent Bill Cook broke through on the school’s intercom.

“May I have your attention, please?” Cook’s voice rang Thursday afternoon, drowning out the noise of some kids screaming on the playground during recess. “Students and staff, this is Dr. Bill Cook, superintendent of the Rock Hill School District, and I have a very important announcement to share with you today.

“At this time, your principal, Ms. Khaalid, has been named the South Carolina Elementary School Principal of the Year.”

A few moments later, Rock Hill School District Teacher of the Year, Standrick Rhodes, burst through a door. He paused, surprised at all the media, plus her sister, her aunt and her niece, present. He then pointed at Khaalid: “That’s my principal!”

Khaalid told reporters she wasn’t expecting the news.

But she has had a record of excellence: She started in the Rock Hill School District as a teacher in 1995, before earning a Masters in educational leadership from Winthrop in 2002 and transitioning to administrative roles. Khaalid was named the National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and Virco in 2012.

“I’m not typically speechless with my family and friends here,” she said, her voice cracking and eyes welling with tears. “I’m just very pleased to just do what I love to do every day.”

Rhodes, who was out of breath after running across the school building to congratulate his principal, told The Herald “this woman is the reason why all of this works.” He’s worked under Khaalid the past three years, he said.

“You know, the staff is a reflection of the leadership, so at the end of the day, I can come with my own ethics and my own expectations for myself, but if that’s not cultivated and expected from my leaders, we can go on and do whatever we want to do. But she has a standard that everyone has to follow. She’s that standard-bearer. So she’s the person who shows us what that looks like, and she expects it (in return).”

Many leaders in the Rock Hill School District were there to congratulate her, including Cook and much of the district’s Board of Trustees.

Helena Miller, chairman of the board of trustees, told The Herald that earning such an honor in any year is a big deal, but it’s particularly special because issues related to COVID-19 have challenged teachers and administrators to adapt in ways they haven’t before.

“Obviously this is a huge honor for our district, and we are so very, very proud of everything she’s done,” Miller said, adding that Khaalid is a great representative for all the good principals in the district.

Windy Cole, another trustee, agreed.

“It’s one thing to get this honor in any other year, but our teachers and our administrators have worked 10 times harder than they ever have, and it’s been that way with teachers and administrators across the state,” Cole said. “It shows how blessed our students are.”