‘Rebuilding our new life:’ Holiday Partners helps York County father this Christmas

This is the first Christmas Phillip Brown’s family will spend together since 2015.

His two children -- a nine-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter -- and his children’s mother will all be under one roof. After being arrested and sent to prison in 2016 on a drug conviction, and losing custody of his children, Brown wasn’t sure they’d ever be together again.

“I asked God to take me out of that situation,” he said. “Even if I had to go to prison to do it.”

Brown was released from prison in May 2018 and worked his way from a halfway house to independence.

Since his release, Brown says he has turned his life around. He regained partial custody of his children and has been working at a septic tank company.

He repaired his relationship with his ex-wife. They’ve left their old life behind, he said.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “We’re all back together.”

He said his biggest inspiration has been faith. He doesn’t take credit for his new life -- God leads him, he says, and he just follows the path. He attends three churches, turning to his ministers for advice and guidance.

“I’m just happy with where my life is at,” he said. “Life is good.”

And he’s trying to show others they too can have a good life. He works with A Father’s Way, a nonprofit based in Lancaster, SC.

A Father’s Way works with low-income fathers to make sure they remain in their children’s lives. Brown said the organization helped him when he was in need, and he was recommended by them to mentor youth and tell the story of turning his life around.

“I’m trying to bring people out of the drug game, and into God’s game,” he said.

With his children back in his life, Brown said money has been tight. He’s putting his children through counseling to help them adjust to the changes in their lives, and working hard to make sure they are happy.

A Father’s Way sent him to Holiday Partners. The Holiday Partners fund provided toys and games this holiday season for his children.

“I’m honestly not sure what’s in there,” he laughed. “Their mother handles the wrapping.”

But with his family all together, and gifts under the tree, he is looking forward to their best Christmas in a long time.

“We’re rebuilding our new life together,” he said.

How you can help Holiday Partners

The Herald is urging readers to support the annual Empty Stocking Fund. The proceeds will support United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners.

Through the Empty Stocking Fund and WHRI’s Toys For Happiness, Holiday Partners will collect and distribute toys to children who otherwise wouldn’t have gifts during this holiday season. To contribute to The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund, send donations to United Way, P.O. Box 925, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

For those who want to donate toys, there is a list of drop-off locations on the WRHI AM 1340 radio website. Donations also can be dropped at WRHI’s headquarters, 142 N. Confederate Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.