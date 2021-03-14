St. Patrick’s Day events were among the first COVID canceled. It’s back for year two.

Clover won’t have its St. Patrick’s Day events this year, amid continued public gathering concerns related to COVID-19.

The town posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that leaders are saddened the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Festival won’t be held and hopeful for its return next year. Varying options were considered before the conclusion an event couldn’t be held safely within state social distancing guidelines.

“Crowd control, parking availability and controlled entry/exit points are just a few of the challenges the town would have with meeting the requirements,” the post reads.

Almost a year ago now, coronavirus and social distancing swept through the area with a wide range of festival and event closings. Some of the first canceled events were for St. Patrick’s Day. Downtown Fort Mill lost town and merchant events. Area St. Patrick’s Day decisions often foreshadowed the shut down or virtualization of gatherings like the South Carolina Strawberry Festival, Summerfest, Come See Me and others.

As its name suggests, Clover has some connection to the Irish-themed March holiday. The four leaf Clover is a common backdrop in the community. In 1997, Clover twinned with sister city Larne, Northern Ireland. There’s a Larne Elementary School in the Clover School District.

In recent years the St. Patrick’s Day lineup in Clover has grown to a two-day celebration with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more during on Friday evening and a free festival Saturday with 5K runs, amusement rides, food and performances.

Based on the size of events, local communities sometimes have to make decisions on festivals many months in advance. In Fort Mill, for instance, there’s already a hybrid virtual and smaller in-person event planned for the annual Strawberry Festival. That event comes each May.

The annual spring festival and St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Baxter Village also canceled for 2020, despite progress with vaccines to combat COVID-19 spread. That decision was announced earlier this year as planning would’ve involved 7,000 or more attendees and more than 100 vendors.

“Though we see light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully can resume our great Baxter events as early as late spring,” the community posted on its Facebook site, “it’s necessary to cancel the festival as we get into timelines and commitments by our vendors and entertainment partners.”