More beauty queens, contests, a drive-in movie will help Fort Mill celebrate spring

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill won’t be the huge event it’s grown into, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in 2021. Instead, it’ll be a whole bunch of smaller ones.

On Tuesday the town announced its lineup for the April 23-May 1 festival. It’s a mixed basket of familiar festival events and new additions. For the second straight year the main gathering at Walter Y. Elisha Park won’t happen since it doesn’t lend to social distancing amid the pandemic.

Here’s what the town has planned instead:

▪ New Tiny Miss Strawberry Shortcake, Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake, Miss Strawberry Princess and Miss Strawberry Festival Jr. Teen age groups will add to the annual Strawberry Pageant. Age divisions are 5-7, 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. The competition will be April 23.

The traditional Teen, Miss and Ms. Strawberry Pageant will be held April 24.

▪ The Strawberry Sprint & Stroll 5K race begins at 9 a.m. April 24 in downtown Fort Mill.

▪ A Strawberry Pancake Breakfast will be 8-11 a.m. April 25 at the Gateway Canteen at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

▪ The Strawberry Blossom Car Show & Food Trucks event is noon to 4 p.m. April 25 at Elisha Park.

▪ Photos can be submitted April 26 of favorite moments for the Strawberry Festival online photo contest.

▪ Springfield Golf Club will host the Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start April 27.

▪ The Strawberry Business Showcase will feature strawberry-related products from town restaurants and merchants on April 28.

▪ Local singers will perform virtually April 26 in Strawberry Idol. Winners will be announced April 29.

▪ The Strawberry Flick & Food event will have a drive-in movie April 30.

▪ The town and Anne Springs Close Greenway will partner for a Strawberry Artisan Market at the Gateway Canteen lawn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 (ticket required).

▪ The Fort Mill History Museum will host a Strawberry Scavenger Hunt May 1.

▪ A Strawberry Pet Costume Contest will be held May 1.

For more details on the Strawberry Festival as the event nears, visit scstrawberryfestival.com.