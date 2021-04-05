Local

Lancaster man identified as person killed in weekend SC crash

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster man was killed in a car crash on Saturday, officials said.

Carlos Smith, 46, died at Medical University of South Carolina in Lancaster after the wreck on Saturday, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Smith was driving a Honda van on S.C. 903 when it hit a guardrail and overturned, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the van, Hovis said.

Emergency responders took Smith to the hospital, where he later died.

The fatal crash is the fourth in Lancaster County in 2021, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The crash remains under investigation.

