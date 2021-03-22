Teen killed, 6 others hurt in Lancaster SC two-vehicle crash, officials say

A teen was killed and six people were hurt in a weekend two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, officials said.

Saquan Crouch, 18, of Lancaster, died, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Crouch was a passenger in one of the vehicles, Knight Deese-and police said.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at 5 p.m. on U.S. 521 at the intersection of Shiloh Unity Road between Lancaster and Indian Land, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2009 Honda sedan with a driver and four passengers was heading north on U.S. 521 when it attempted to turn left on Shiloh Unity Road, Miller said. The Honda was struck by a 2021 Volkswagen that was heading south, Miller said.

Crouch was a back seat passenger in the Honda, Miller said.

The driver and three other passengers in the Honda were taken to Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster for treatment of injuries, Miller said. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were taken to the Lancaster hospital after being hurt, Miller said.

The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality in a collision is the third in Lancaster County in 2021, according to statistics from the public safety department.