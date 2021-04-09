Prayer vigil planned in downtown Rock Hill for victims killed in SC mass shooting

This weekend, there will be a central place where all of Rock Hill can remember the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting.

A prayer vigil will be held at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Sunday at 6 p.m., organizers told The Herald Friday. Beth Langley, a longtime Rock Hill resident who has been friends with the family for decades, will host the event with Rev. C.T. Kirk of Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center in Rock Hill.

“The Rock Hill community is suffering an unbelievable loss,” the event Facebook post reads. “If you know the Lesslie family, you know just how special they are to so very many of us. You also know how they made sure we knew how special we were to them. … The family has given me their blessing in this expression of our love and sorrow.”

As of Friday morning, the event had been shared over 270 times and over 1,000 people said they’d be interested in attending on Facebook.

“They are well-known and so-respected and so-well-thought-of in our entire community,” Langley told The Herald, “that I just wanted to have one central place where perhaps those who aren’t able to attend the funeral could get together and show the Lesslie family how much we love them and are praying for them.”

Members of the Lesslie family were among the five killed and one wounded in a shooting on Wednesday evening. Dr. Robert Lesslie — who was a well-known doctor and friend to many in York County for decades — was killed, and so was his wife, Barbara, and two grandkids, Noah and Adah.

James Lewis of Gastonia, N.C., who was working on the family’s air conditioning unit outside the home, was also found dead at the scene. A sixth person (another air conditioning worker) was shot but was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital from the house, The Herald previously reported.

The gunman was Phillip Adams, a Rock Hill High School alum and football player who’d go on to be one of the many from this 70,000-person town to realize their NFL dreams. County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirmed that authorities found Adams dead Wednesday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The two children who were killed are the son and daughter of Jeff Lesslie and Katie Lesslie,” Langley said. “And Katie has requested that everyone wear the brightest color clothing they have possible in honor of their children — who were the brightest lights imaginable.”

Kirk, who was asked to help organize the vigil, has helped lead Rock Hill through trying times before: Notably, in May 2020, the middle school history teacher and author and pastor helped spearhead a peaceful rally in Rock Hill of 1,000-plus people in protest of police brutality and racial injustice after the killing of George Floyd.

There will be prayer and music at the event Sunday. Organizers ask to adhere to COVID safety protocols.

Fountain Park is located at 300 East Main Street.