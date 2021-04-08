Who was Phillip Adams? Former NFL player identified as suspect in Rock Hill shooting

Former NFL player Phillip Adams, who had a number of injuries during his journeyman’s career in the league, is at the center of a mass shooting case in South Carolina.

He was identified as the suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself, sources told The Herald of Rock Hill.

Adams was a Rock Hill resident who attended Rock Hill High School.

In 2004, he was part of a Bearcats team that won a Class 4A Division I state championship. He played college football at South Carolina State University.

In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline in San Francisco. He was identified as the suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself, sources told The Herald of Rock Hill. Paul Sakuma AP

NFL career

Adams was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft. He played in the league for six seasons as a cornerback, starting 11 games and playing in 78. His last season was 2015.

Adams only spent one season with the 49ers.

He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. In his career, he had five interceptions and 128 tackles. Adams also played on special teams, including as a punt returner.

During the 2012 season with the Raiders, he suffered two concussions over a three-game stretch, which, combined with a groin, eventually ended his season.

He suffered a gruesome broken left ankle injury in 2010.

This story is developing and will be updated.