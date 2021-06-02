Rock Hill woman ID’d as person killed in fatal Memorial Day weekend crash

A 30-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in a fatal crash over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Wednesday that Zshakira Shealy of Rock Hill died at the scene of a crash Saturday at the intersection of Celanese and Ebinport roads.

Shealy’s vehicle collided with a car driven by another person in the intersection around 1 p.m., said Gast and Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The driver of the other car was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for injuries from the collision, Chavis said. Police have not identified the other driver.

Rock Hill patrol officers, forensics and the city’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team responded to the crash. The STAR team is still investigating the cause of the collision, Chavis said Wednesday afternoon.

In 2021, 20 people have been killed on highways in York County, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.