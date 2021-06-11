Motorcycle driver killed after Lancaster, SC crash with car, troopers say

A motorcycle driver was killed in a collision with a car Thursday night in Lancaster County, officials said.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 521 at the intersection of Old Charlotte Road north of Lancaster, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle was heading north on U.S. 521 when it was struck by a car that was turning onto the highway from Old Charlotte Road, Miller said.

The driver and a 3-year-old passenger in the car were not hurt, Miller said.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the motorcycle driver who was killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

The fatality is the ninth on a Lancaster County road this year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. It’s the 56th motorcycle fatality in South Carolina this year, records show.