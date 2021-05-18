Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Lancaster, SC, near the Catawba River

A Lancaster man has died after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County, officials said.

Kevin Walton, 57, died late Monday at a Charlotte hospital after he was airlifted by helicopter following a crash May 11, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Walton was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 6:20 p.m. May 11 on Bethel Boat Landing Road when the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Walton was not wearing a helmet, Miller said.

The fatality is the eighth on a Lancaster County road in 2021, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The motorcycle -involved fatality in the 45th in South Carolina in 2021, public safety statistics show.