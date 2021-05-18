Community

Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Lancaster, SC, near the Catawba River

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster man has died after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County, officials said.

Kevin Walton, 57, died late Monday at a Charlotte hospital after he was airlifted by helicopter following a crash May 11, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Walton was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 6:20 p.m. May 11 on Bethel Boat Landing Road when the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Walton was not wearing a helmet, Miller said.

The fatality is the eighth on a Lancaster County road in 2021, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The motorcycle -involved fatality in the 45th in South Carolina in 2021, public safety statistics show.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service