Carowinds is going international. Here’s how, and when, to join the party

For two weeks, Carowinds is going international.

The latest addition for the theme park is a music, dance, firework and food celebration spanning the globe. It features cuisine from France, Germany, India, Spain, China and Italy.

“I think we all need a celebration,” said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson.

Grand Carnivale will run Saturday through Aug. 1. The international event includes entertainment, games, food tastings and celebrations from across the world. The Spectacle of Color Parade will include decorated floats, street performers and music.

A celebration will add music, dancing and acrobatics with an international flair. Events wrap up with fireworks and a lights display.

Grand Carnivale food and beverage booths open at 5 p.m. daily. A $30 tasting ticket is good for six tastings, or season pass holders can get nine tastings (on one or across multiple visits) for $45. Events begin at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Variety shows, dance parties and musical performances have multiple start times ahead of the 7:30 p.m. color parade and Royal Send Off at 9 p.m.

For Carowinds, it’s as much a celebration of coming back together as it is an addition to park operations.

“It just feels good to be back out here setting up a wonderful event for our guests,” Stryker said.

COVID-19 shuttered Carowinds for almost all of 2020. It was the first full summer season lost in the history of the park. The park has since reopened with some changes, notably the online reservation system used to account for how many guests are there at a time.

In recent weeks the online slots have become easier to book. On Thursday morning, guests could still book same day slots online. Stryker said there have been adjustments, but operations are in a good rhythm.

“Our guests are taking it in stride, and they’re finding their way here,” she said. “We’re full every day.”

Grand Carnivale will be similar in scope and schedule to the recent WinterFest editions at Carowinds. A main draw will be the food, Stryker said, with servings people typically wouldn’t expect to find at a theme park. A preview event Thursday offered paella, cavatelli in a bread cone, German chocolate cake and more.

The series of daily celebrations with Grand Carnivale come at a good time, Stryker said, after a difficult year. Park staff and guests, she said, can use something to celebrate. Although after last summer, having guests at all is a win for the park.

“This is what we do,” Stryker said. “This is what we’re here for. Nothing feels better than seeing guests here.”

Carowinds is on the South Carolina-North Carolina line, in Fort Mill and Charlotte. The more than 400-acre park has almost 60 roller coasters and rides, a massive water park and numerous events and attractions.