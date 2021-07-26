A York County boat launch is set to close until late 2022. Here’s where to go instead

Allison Creek Access Area will close next month, and won’t reopen until late 2022.

The Lake Wylie boat ramps at Allison Creek will be upgraded to include RV and tent camping, picnic, trail, canoe/kayak launch and ranger station spaces.

Duke Energy will provide online updates at its lakes and recreation page. The work is part of wide-ranging Duke recreation improvements written into its federal license to continue operating hydropower plants on the Catawba River.

York County recently rezoned 165 acres for Duke as part of the project. Other relicensing recreation improvements include restrooms at Buster Boyd Access Area, a new riverfront park in Rock Hill and the restoration of the namesake falls in Great Falls. There are dozens of improvements either already completed, underway or planned from Lake Wylie south along the Catawba River, into Chester County.

The work comes as other groups work to add access to Lake Wylie and the Catawba River. Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill recently reopened after a $4.6 million renovation. Tega Cay has ball field and public space planned at Catawba Park. York County bought almost 2,000 acres on the Rock Hill side of the Catawba for the Riverbend Park project.

Allison Creek, pre-closure, is mainly two boat ramps and a small fishing pier. Nearby alternatives boaters can use during construction include Buster Boyd and Ebenezer, along with Fort Mill and Nivens Creek access areas in Fort Mill and Tega Cay, respectively. Just across the North Carolina line, other options include the Copperhead Island, South Point and Allen Fishing access areas.