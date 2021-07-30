Fort Mill names new police chief to replace the town’s longest-tenured leader

A Fort Mill Police Department major and public information officer will replace the longest-serving police chief in town history.

Maj. Bryan Zachary will be the next chief of Fort Mill police. Zachary will replace the retiring Jeff Helms.

The town announced the decision Friday afternoon. It followed a five-week search by town staff, with help from a state police professional. Zachary has 28 years of law enforcement experience, including 21 years with the Fort Mill Police Department.

“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the Fort Mill Police Department under the direction of Chief Jeff Helms, who leaves behind a legacy of progress and success,” Zachary said.

Helms spent almost four decades in law enforcement. He spent 27 years as police chief in Fort Mill, more than any other chief in the town’s history.

“Chief Helms is a valued member of our team and a beloved servant to the town,” said town manager Davy Broom. “The Town of Fort Mill has consistently been recognized as one of the top five safest cities in South Carolina. This is a testament to the talented and dedicated law enforcement staff who have served under the chief’s guidance and leadership.”

Broom said Helms leaves big shoes to fill, but the town had excellent candidates for the job. In Zachary the town picked someone who worked alongside Helms for much of the outgoing chief’s time here. In recent years, Zachary has been a face of the department as head of its public information efforts.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Bryan’s knowledge and experience in law enforcement to call upon to lead a talented and dedicated Fort Mill Police force,” Broom said.

Mayor Guynn Savage said she’s proud of the reputation the town department has earned.

“This is a critical role in our community, and I know our new chief will carry forward the excellence in our department that we are most proud of,” Savage said.